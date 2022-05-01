Zacks: Analysts Expect Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $58.55 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) will report sales of $58.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.10 million and the highest is $59.00 million. Lakeland Financial posted sales of $55.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full year sales of $237.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $237.00 million to $237.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $255.60 million, with estimates ranging from $253.00 million to $258.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 40.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

In related news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 24,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $1,952,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,250 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $102,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,424 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,556. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 106.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,679,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,136,000 after buying an additional 1,901,122 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 982,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,010,000 after buying an additional 57,294 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 515,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,618,000 after buying an additional 9,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,870,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 369,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,971,000 after buying an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKFN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.82. 189,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,857. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.96. Lakeland Financial has a one year low of $56.06 and a one year high of $85.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

