Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.15 Million

Posted by on May 1st, 2022

Equities analysts expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTKGet Rating) to post $27.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.30 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $16.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 65.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $165.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $164.67 million to $165.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $238.21 million, with estimates ranging from $194.92 million to $281.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTKGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share.

PRTK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. WBB Securities raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.21. 385,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,865. The firm has a market cap of $120.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.96. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $11.23.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 378.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,967 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,664 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. 49.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.