Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.15 Million

Equities analysts expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) to post $27.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.30 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $16.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 65.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $165.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $164.67 million to $165.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $238.21 million, with estimates ranging from $194.92 million to $281.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share.

PRTK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. WBB Securities raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.21. 385,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,865. The firm has a market cap of $120.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.96. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $11.23.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 378.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,967 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,664 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. 49.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

