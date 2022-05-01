Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Will Post Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) will post $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jabil’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the highest is $1.67. Jabil posted earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jabil will report full-year earnings of $7.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.12 to $7.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $8.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 36.62%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $746,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,055,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,857,635.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Jabil by 20.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 9,989 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth about $747,000. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in Jabil by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 25,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 9,939 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Jabil by 299.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Jabil by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JBL stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.73. The stock had a trading volume of 926,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,034. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Jabil has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $72.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 5.90%.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

