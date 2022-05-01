Zacks: Analysts Anticipate 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) will report $24.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for 2seventy bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.20 million to $37.09 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2seventy bio will report full year sales of $95.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.31 million to $128.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $116.87 million, with estimates ranging from $89.58 million to $142.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow 2seventy bio.

Get 2seventy bio alerts:

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by $0.18.

TSVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 2seventy bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

Shares of 2seventy bio stock traded down $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $13.46. 279,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,247. 2seventy bio has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $64.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.33.

In related news, COO Nicola Heffron sold 1,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $26,192.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

2seventy bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 2seventy bio (TSVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.