Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Price Tops $0.18 on Exchanges

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 1st. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.53 million and approximately $68,919.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000474 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00039639 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,767.88 or 0.07302405 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000179 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00043873 BTC.

About Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s genesis date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

