YF Link (YFL) Market Cap Reaches $3.76 Million

YF Link (YFL) traded up 23.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. In the last seven days, YF Link has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. YF Link has a total market cap of $3.76 million and approximately $175.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YF Link coin can now be bought for approximately $73.01 or 0.00190498 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

YFL is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YF Link is yflink.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YF Link should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YF Link using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

