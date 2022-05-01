Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.40

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.40 and traded as high as C$14.00. Yellow Pages shares last traded at C$13.87, with a volume of 2,174 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Yellow Pages from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.86. The firm has a market cap of C$380.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Yellow Pages ( TSE:Y Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$68.62 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Yellow Pages Limited will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Yellow Pages’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

About Yellow Pages (TSE:Y)

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized enterprises.

