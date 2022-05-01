XTRABYTES (XBY) Hits Market Capitalization of $163,009.13

XTRABYTES (XBY) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Over the last week, XTRABYTES has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. XTRABYTES has a market cap of $163,009.13 and approximately $13.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.54 or 0.00212477 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.95 or 0.00152885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00039639 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,767.88 or 0.07302405 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00030707 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000773 BTC.

XTRABYTES Coin Profile

XTRABYTES (CRYPTO:XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTRABYTES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XTRABYTES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

