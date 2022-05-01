Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,608 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Xcel Energy worth $22,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 38.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,342,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,880,000 after buying an additional 374,283 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 150,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,406,000 after acquiring an additional 7,442 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 164.3% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

Shares of XEL traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,614,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,847,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $76.05.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.22%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

