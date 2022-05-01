XCAD Network Market Capitalization Tops $81.83 Million (XCAD)

XCAD Network (XCAD) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. During the last seven days, XCAD Network has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. XCAD Network has a total market cap of $81.83 million and $9.59 million worth of XCAD Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XCAD Network coin can now be bought for approximately $3.37 or 0.00008881 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00039639 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,767.88 or 0.07302405 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000179 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00043873 BTC.

XCAD Network Coin Profile

XCAD Network’s total supply is 199,105,531 coins and its circulating supply is 24,308,236 coins. XCAD Network’s official Twitter account is @XcademyOfficial

