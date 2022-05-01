WINkLink Tops One Day Trading Volume of $103.57 Million (WIN)

WINkLink (WIN) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 30th. WINkLink has a market capitalization of $230.53 million and approximately $103.57 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WINkLink has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. One WINkLink coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00039096 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,758.73 or 0.07282059 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000166 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00049750 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About WINkLink

WINkLink’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,780,859,243 coins and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

