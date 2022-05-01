WINk (WIN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $403.24 Million

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One WINk coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WINk has traded flat against the US dollar. WINk has a total market cap of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00008022 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007471 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002263 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00008850 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About WINk

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

