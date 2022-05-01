Wing Finance (WING) Price Reaches $6.82 on Top Exchanges

Wing Finance (WING) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Wing Finance has a market cap of $17.02 million and $2.60 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing Finance coin can currently be bought for $6.82 or 0.00018027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00039531 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,754.75 or 0.07283181 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000179 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00043709 BTC.

About Wing Finance

Wing Finance’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,427,419 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,329 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

