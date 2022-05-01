Wing Finance 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.29 Million (WING)

Wing Finance (WING) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Wing Finance has a market cap of $40.23 million and $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wing Finance has traded flat against the dollar. One Wing Finance coin can now be bought for $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00039777 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,798.25 or 0.07321730 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00044352 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Wing Finance Coin Profile

Wing Finance was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Buying and Selling Wing Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

