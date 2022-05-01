Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $435,000 Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 59.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $177.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.44 and a 200-day moving average of $164.39. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.23 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The company has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.15 and a beta of 1.69.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

MAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.91.

In related news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 2,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total value of $437,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $674,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,252 shares in the company, valued at $3,561,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,373 shares of company stock worth $3,677,904 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

