WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSE:WYY opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.77 and a beta of 0.86. WidePoint has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $9.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.91.

WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.45 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 0.81%.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

