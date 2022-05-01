Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $6,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Hershey by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 137,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Hershey by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 284,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,126,000 after acquiring an additional 70,679 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,471,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total transaction of $36,167.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.61, for a total transaction of $82,055.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,012,785 shares of company stock valued at $206,063,291 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSY. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Argus raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.40.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $225.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.65 and a 200 day moving average of $197.72. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $163.16 and a fifty-two week high of $231.60.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 64.05%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

