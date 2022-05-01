Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:HIO) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.83

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.83 and traded as low as $4.20. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $4.22, with a volume of 214,282 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.82.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIO. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 150.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:HIO)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

