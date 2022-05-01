Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:HIO) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.83

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.83 and traded as low as $4.20. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $4.22, with a volume of 214,282 shares traded.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.82.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.
About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:HIO)
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
