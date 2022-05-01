West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.30 to $9.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.26.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $315.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $384.72 and a 200 day moving average of $406.17. West Pharmaceutical Services has a fifty-two week low of $308.36 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.18. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

WST has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total transaction of $2,979,467.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WST. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

