West Bancorporation Inc. Takes Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lipe & Dalton raised its stake in Duke Energy by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in Duke Energy by 2,880.0% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK traded down $3.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,423,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,749. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.42. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.73.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $415,468.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

