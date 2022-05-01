West Bancorporation Inc. Takes Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,672,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1,039.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,980,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $209,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,513 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,939,489 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $197,052,000 after purchasing an additional 526,208 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 24.8% in the third quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,071,461 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $218,974,000 after purchasing an additional 411,970 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 6.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418,405 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $465,937,000 after purchasing an additional 257,611 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total transaction of $113,715.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,584.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,955 shares of company stock worth $3,662,097. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BBY stock traded down $3.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.93. 2,125,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,124,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $141.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.41. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.77%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BBY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.93.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

