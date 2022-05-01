West Bancorporation Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,643 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,012,000 after buying an additional 920,746 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $276,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $4.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,629,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,901,861. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.51 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.96 and a 200-day moving average of $145.06.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.