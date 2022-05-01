West Bancorporation Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,084,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456,799 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $311,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% in the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $321,000.

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,120,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,824,381. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $76.10 and a 1 year high of $87.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.09 and a 200-day moving average of $82.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

