West Bancorporation Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,502,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423,765 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,337,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,126,000 after buying an additional 3,083,362 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,892,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,978,000 after buying an additional 2,042,912 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,163,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,137,000 after buying an additional 1,183,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 104.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,212,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,255,000 after buying an additional 1,132,126 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.03. The company had a trading volume of 7,189,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,424,061. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.82. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.81 and a 12-month high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

