West Bancorporation Inc. Invests $260,000 in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB traded down $4.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $206.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,360,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,872. The company has a market cap of $87.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.24 and a 200 day moving average of $198.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $155.78 and a 1 year high of $218.99.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CB. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.80.

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $94,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,616 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

