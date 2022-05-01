West Bancorporation Inc. Invests $121,000 in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 104.2% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,403,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,996,000 after purchasing an additional 715,941 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,828,000 after acquiring an additional 574,056 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,238,000 after acquiring an additional 566,395 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,705,000 after acquiring an additional 556,376 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,158,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $6.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $249.27. 2,028,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,196. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.59. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.69 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

