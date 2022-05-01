West Bancorporation Inc. Acquires New Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,148 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in Intel by 200.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Morgan Stanley cut Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.25.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.59. 70,726,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,436,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.63. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.50 and a 12 month high of $58.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

