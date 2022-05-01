Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Takes $698,000 Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up 0.6% of Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,000.

Shares of VXF traded down $4.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.10. 612,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,170. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $147.88 and a 52-week high of $200.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.74.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

