Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $4.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.79. 489,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,359. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.85 and its 200-day moving average is $175.54. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $160.92 and a 1-year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

