Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,107 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 170.8% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $5.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.47. 49,193,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,155,370. The stock has a market cap of $545.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.11. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.00 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FB. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $385.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.80.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total value of $39,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,333. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

