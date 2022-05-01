Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 57,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,007,000. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for approximately 13.6% of Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,547,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Financial Council Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $4,945,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period.

IWV stock traded down $8.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $238.68. 379,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,536. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $254.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.61. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $238.14 and a 12 month high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

