Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Makes New $461,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,590,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,324,742 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,582,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258,001 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,945 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,801,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,267,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,122 shares during the last quarter.

VEA traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.77. 20,646,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,418,961. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.00 and its 200 day moving average is $49.42. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $43.92 and a one year high of $53.49.

