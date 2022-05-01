Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Invests $1.44 Million in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $318,645,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $107,922,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,853,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,204,000 after purchasing an additional 272,392 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,750,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 341.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 294,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,350,000 after purchasing an additional 227,488 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $11.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $250.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,210,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,073. The business’s 50 day moving average is $273.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.87. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $250.18 and a 12-month high of $328.52.
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
