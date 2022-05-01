Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 4,507 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pfizer by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,052 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.80.

NYSE:PFE traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.07. 28,343,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,729,230. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.43. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $277.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.77.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

