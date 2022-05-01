Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,342,000. FundX Investment Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,561,000. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,349,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Gunma Bank Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 170.4% in the third quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the period.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS ICF traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.42. 357,092 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.38.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.