Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 237.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 130,327 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 364,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,290,000 after acquiring an additional 120,309 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.73.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $9.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.88. The stock had a trading volume of 25,155,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,688,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.06 and its 200 day moving average is $137.45. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.92%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

