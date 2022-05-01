Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,463 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 2.5% of Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,032,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,705,683,000 after buying an additional 1,109,827 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,282,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,543,803,000 after buying an additional 757,907 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,819,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,472,645,000 after buying an additional 246,018 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,921,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,198,384,000 after purchasing an additional 190,058 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,863,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,799,000 after purchasing an additional 85,293 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $11.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $243.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,585,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,283. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $243.37 and a 1 year high of $311.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.58.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

