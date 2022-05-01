Wealthstar Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 12,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 638.1% during the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 43,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 37,280 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 33,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 9,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after acquiring an additional 10,406 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,919,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,793,102. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.43. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $106.58 and a 12-month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

