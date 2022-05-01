Wealthstar Advisors LLC Purchases 79 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,294 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 170.8% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 106.1% during the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Meta Platforms by 13.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,182,126 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,116,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $26,688.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,081 shares of company stock worth $1,731,333. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FB shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.80.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $5.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.47. The stock had a trading volume of 49,193,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,320,458. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.11. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $169.00 and a one year high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

