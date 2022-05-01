Wealthstar Advisors LLC Purchases 18,130 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1,216.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,130 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after acquiring an additional 458,786 shares in the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 435,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $16.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $413.56. 8,743,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,069,519. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $439.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $453.32. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $406.34 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

