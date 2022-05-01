Wealthstar Advisors LLC Purchases 142 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,018,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 12,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded down $4.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.58. The stock had a trading volume of 244,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,472. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.20. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $103.67 and a 52 week high of $138.08.

