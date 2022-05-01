WAX (WAXP) Price Tops $0.21

WAX (WAXP) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 1st. In the last seven days, WAX has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000564 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a total market cap of $423.14 million and approximately $28.61 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About WAX

WAXP is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,863,413,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,977,620,363 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official website is wax.io . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

