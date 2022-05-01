Waves Enterprise (WEST) Trading Down 9.1% Over Last Week

Waves Enterprise (WEST) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 1st. In the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $6.95 million and approximately $202,926.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00040100 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,801.71 or 0.07260662 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00045083 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

