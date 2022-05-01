Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.25.

NASDAQ WBD opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12 month low of $17.89 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.65. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 10.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider David Leavy acquired 6,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.33 per share, with a total value of $125,853.78. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 167,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,336.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Zaslav bought 50,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $1,000,486.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,093,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,584,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 110,066 shares of company stock worth $2,155,690. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

