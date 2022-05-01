Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,250 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Walmart by 360.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton grew its position in Walmart by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 331.2% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,029,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,769,074. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.31. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.01 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 45.90%.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $17,881,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,406,267. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.25.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

