Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,544 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Walmart were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,596 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total value of $2,084,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,406,267 in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WMT traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.99. 7,029,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,972,288. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.01 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

