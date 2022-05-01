Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,594 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,466 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 0.9% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $43,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 41.8% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,441,482,000 after buying an additional 5,881,421 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Visa by 85.6% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,721,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,719,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562,125 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,232,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,000,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,363 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Visa by 11.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,165,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,963 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,198,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.24.

NYSE V traded down $7.53 on Friday, hitting $213.13. 7,964,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,197,495. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $407.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.78.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

