Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Short Interest Down 62.6% in April

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 62.6% from the March 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,146,000 after buying an additional 17,212 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 216,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,362,000 after buying an additional 37,921 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 13.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 206,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after buying an additional 24,131 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after buying an additional 66,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE AIO opened at $19.15 on Friday. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $18.74 and a 12 month high of $28.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.97.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

