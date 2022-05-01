VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Short Interest Down 50.0% in April

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ CSA traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.43. 399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.44 and its 200-day moving average is $65.81. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $71.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were given a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSA. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 24.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 61,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

