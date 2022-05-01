VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Short Interest Down 50.0% in April

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ CSA traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.43. 399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.44 and its 200-day moving average is $65.81. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $71.47.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were given a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)
