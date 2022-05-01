Velan (TSE:VLN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.01

Velan Inc. (TSE:VLN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.01 and traded as low as C$8.64. Velan shares last traded at C$8.70, with a volume of 2,253 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$187.80 million and a PE ratio of 31.41.

Velan Company Profile

Velan Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial valves worldwide. It offers cryogenic valves comprising cast steel cryogenic, small forged cryogenic, cryogenic triple-offset, ball, and cryogenic control valves; gate, globe, and check valves, including pressure seal, cast steel, small forged, dual-plate check, bolted bonnet high pressure, cast stainless steel corrosion resistant, bonnetless, and knife gate valves, as well as maintenance valves for nuclear service; and quarter-turn valves, such as ball, metal-seated ball, forged ball, power ball, high performance three-piece ball, general purpose ball, triple-offset, high performance cryogenic butterfly, coker ball, and cap-tight batch digester capping valves.

