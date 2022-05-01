Velan (TSE:VLN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.01

Velan Inc. (TSE:VLN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.01 and traded as low as C$8.64. Velan shares last traded at C$8.70, with a volume of 2,253 shares.
The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$187.80 million and a PE ratio of 31.41.
Velan Company Profile (TSE:VLN)
Read More
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Receive News & Ratings for Velan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.